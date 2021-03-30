Active Covid cases cross 25,000-mark in Karnataka

"With 2,975 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,92,779, including 25,541 active cases, while 9,54,678 recovered, with 1,262 patients discharged during the last 24 hours," said the daily bulletin here.

Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) Maintaining its upward trend, active Covid cases crossed the 25,000-mark in Karnataka, with 2,975 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

The virus claimed 21 lives in a day, with 11 of them in Bengaluru, three in Mysuru, two in Bengaluru Rural and one each in Bidar, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Mandya, taking the stat's death toll to 12,541 and this tech city's toll to 4,601 since the pandemic broke into the state mid-March a year ago.

Accounting for more than 50 per cent of the state' cases, Bengaluru reported 1,984 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,31,897, including 17,582, while recoveries increased to 4,09,715 with 650 discharged during the day.

Of the 240 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 108 are in Bengaluru hospitals, Kalaburagi 25 and Tumakuru 14, with the rest spread in the remaining 28 districts across the state.

Out of 1,06,917 tests conducted during the day, 7,578 were through rapid antigen detection and 99,339 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day increased to 2.78 per cent and case fatality rate to 0.70 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 47,686 people were vaccinated across the state during the day, with 29,631 senior citizens of above 60 years, 14,891 comorbid in the 45-59 age group, 1,190 heath care workers and 1,874 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 35,90,587 people received the jab since the vaccine drive was launched with fanfare across the southern state on January 16.

