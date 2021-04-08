Active Covid cases cross 53,000-mark in Karnataka

"With 6,570 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,40,130, including 53,395 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,73,949, with 2,393 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) With 6,570 new cases in a day, active cases crossed 53,000-mark in Karnataka, including 38,946 in Bengaluru, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

Bengaluru reported 4,422 cases on Wednesday, taking the city's Covid-19 tally to 4,64,438, including 38,946 active cases, while 4,20,751 recovered, with 1,243 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection claimed 36 lives, including 22 in Bengaluru during the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 12,767 and the city's toll to 4,740.

Of the 357 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 169 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 32 in Kalaburagi, 23 in Mysuru, 17 in Tumakuru, 14 in Dharwad and 13 each in Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, with the rest spread in the remaining 24 districts.

Out of 1,08,757 tests conducted during the day across the state, 8,779 were through rapid antigen detection and 99,978 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 6.04 per cent and case fatality rate 0.54 per cent on Wednesday across the southern state.

Meanwhile, 1,74,728 people were vaccinated across the state, including 72,894 senior citizens and 99,313 beneficiaries in the 45-59 years age group.

"Cumulatively, 51,74,010 people have received the dose since the vaccine drive was launched on January across the state," added the bulletin.

