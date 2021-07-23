Active Covid cases dip below 25K in Karnataka

"With 1,653 positive cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 28,89,994, including 24,695 active cases, while recoveries increased to 28,28,893, with 2,572 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) For the first time since March, active Covid cases declined below 25,000 in Karnataka, as 1,653 new cases were reported, while 2,572 were discharged in a day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 418 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 12,23,644, including 8,748 active cases, while 11,99,078 recovered so far, with 1,162 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Following Bengaluru, 229 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 134 in Mysuru, 107 in Kodagu and 104 in Hassan districts across the state on Wednesday.

The virus has claimed 31 lives, including 3 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,293 and the city's toll to 15,817 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,40,343 tests conducted across the state during the day, 23,755 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,16,588 through the RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.17 per cent and case fatality rate 1.87 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2,13,519 people, including 1,04,032 above 45 years and 1,01,874 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,81,73,554 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

