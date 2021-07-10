Active Covid cases drop below 30k in Andhra, tally 19.2 lakh

Amaravati, July 10 (IANS) Active Covid cases dropped below 30,000 to reach 29,262 on Saturday in Andhra Pradesh, even as 2,925 new Covid infections were reported.

On adding the new cases, AP's Covid tally crossed 19.2 lakh.

However, on a positive note, 3,937 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries over 18.7 lakh.