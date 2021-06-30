Active Covid cases drop below 40k in Andhra

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) Active Covid cases dropped below 40,000 to reach 38,338 on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh, even as 3,797 new Covid infections have been reported.

On adding the new cases, AP's total Covid tally crossed 18.8 lakh.

However, on a positive note, 5,498 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries over 18.3 lakh.