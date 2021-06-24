Active Covid cases drop below 50K in Andhra, tally 18.6L

On a positive note, 6,464 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh to over 18 lakh.

Amaravati, June 24 (IANS) The active Covid caseload in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 50,000-mark to reach 49,683 on Thursday, even as 4,981 new cases took the states overall Covid tally past the 18.6 lakh-mark.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 943, followed by Chittoor (854), West Godavari (593), Srikakulam (500), Prakasam (380), Krishna (372), Anantapur (283), Nellore (269), Guntur (267), Kadapa (238), Visakhapatnam (115), Kurnool (107) and Vizianagaram (60).

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all other districts in Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though the former is just 200 cases short of touching that mark.

Meanwhile, 38 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, swelling the southern state's Covid death toll to 12,490.

With 88,622 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 2.14 crore-mark.

--IANS

