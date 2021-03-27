Active Covid cases edge towards 5k mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 947 new Covid infections on Saturday, while its active case tally edged towards the 5,000 mark to reach 4,715.
For the second straight day, the southern state logged 900 or more cases on a single day.
The new cases raised the tally over 8.97 lakh, while 377 more persons recovered from the virus to increase the total recoveries over 8.85 lakh.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 180, followed by Visakhapatnam (156), Guntur (145), Krishna (113), Kurnool (61) and East Godavari (58).
Among other places, Srikakulam (56), Nellore (43), Kadapa (40), Anantapur (35), Prakasam (23), Vizianagaram (19), West Godavari (18).
East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to six per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, no new Covid deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, retaining the state's toll at 7,203.
With 42,696 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.49 crore-mark.
