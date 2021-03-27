Active Covid cases edge towards 5k mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 947 new Covid infections on Saturday, while its active case tally edged towards the 5,000 mark to reach 4,715.

For the second straight day, the southern state logged 900 or more cases on a single day.

The new cases raised the tally over 8.97 lakh, while 377 more persons recovered from the virus to increase the total recoveries over 8.85 lakh.