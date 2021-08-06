Active Covid cases fall below 900 in Puducherry

The number of fresh Covid cases in the union territory stood at 81 on Thursday and 100 patients were discharged.

This is the second time in the past three days that the new cases have fallen below the 900-mark.

Puducherry, Aug 6 (IANS) The number of active Covid-19 cases in the union territory have come down to 888 in the past 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

Puducherry headquarters reported the maximum fresh cases with 62, followed by Mahe (12), Karaikal (6) and Yanam (1). Of the 888 active cases, 721 are in home isolation.

The maximum number of active cases was recorded in Puducherry headquarters with 657 cases followed by Karaiakal (125), Yanam (105) and Mahe (38).

The fatality rate was at 1.5 per cent and recovery rate at 97.8 per cent.

The Health department has administered 7.2 lakh doses of vaccines, including the second dose to the people of the UT.

Prasad Somashekaran of Mahe Study Centre, a research institution functioning at Mahe, told IANS, "The number of active cases coming down below 900 for the second time in the past three days is a great relief to the health workers and people of the union territory. Here in Mahe, the UT is properly monitoring and implementing the Covid-19 standard protocols and hence the situation of the pandemic is under control."

