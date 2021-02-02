Active Covid cases in J&K drop to 668

Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as 83 patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery while 44 new cases came to light in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 83 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery on Tuesday, while 44 new cases, including 12 from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir division, were reported in the past 24 hours.