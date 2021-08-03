Active Covid cases in Puducherry below 900 after 4 months

Puducherry also reported 73 fresh cases on Tuesday while 132 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry, Aug 3 (IANS) Puducherry on Tuesday reported 885 active Covid cases - the first time in the past four months that this number has dropped below 900 in the Union Territory.

Puducherry city reported the maximum fresh cases with 50, followed by Karaikkal with 11, Yanam 8, and Mahe 4. Test positivity rate stood at 1.3 per cent.

Puducherry city also has the maximum active cases with 653 followed by Karaikal with 127, Mahe 74 and Yanam 31.

The Union Territory did not report a death due to Covid on the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The death toll in the UT stood at 1,795 with Puducherry city having the maximum fatalities, at 1,422, followed by Karaikal with 230, Yanam 105, and Mahe 38.

Puducherry overall has reported 1.21 lakh cases and 1.18 lakh recoveries. The recovery rate was 97.8 per cent.

A total 7.14 lakh doses of Covid vaccine, including the second dose, was administered in the Union Territory till date, according to a statement from the Health Department.

--IANS

aal/vd