Active Covid cases race past 23k in Andhra Pradesh

From logging more than 2,000 cases for some days, new infections now entered 3,000 cases, inflating AP's coronavirus tally.

Amaravati, April 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 3,263 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the tally over 9.28 lakh, while the state's active cases breached the 23,000 mark to reach 23,115.

Meanwhile, 1,091 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries over 8.98 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 654, followed by Visakhapatnam (454), Guntur (418), Krishna (318), Srikakulam (280) and Kadapa (259).

Among other places, Nellore (245), Kurnool (176), East Godavari (134), Anantapur (116), Prakasam (107), Vizianagaram (83) and West Godavari (19).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while the state's positive rate rose to 6.01 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, 11 more persons succumbed to Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 7,311.

With 33,755 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.54 crore-mark.

