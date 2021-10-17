  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 23:30:03hrs
Active insurgent of proscribed Manipur outfit apprehended by Assam Rifles in Bishnupur. (Photo:Twitter/Assam Rifles)

Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Khoupum Battalion of Assam Rifles has apprehended an active insurgent of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a proscribed outfit, in Y Khunou Village of Manipur's Bishnupur district, said the Assam Rifles on Sunday.

"Khoupum Battalion of Assam Rifles, on 15 Oct, apprehended an active insurgent of KYKL in Y Khunou Village of Bishnupur District, Manipur," said the Assam Rifles in a tweet today.
Earlier, four insurgents were neutralised on October 10 by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang.
The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and the Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to the Kuki group. (ANI)

