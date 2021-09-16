Active 'Jan Militia' member wanted in Dantewada jail break held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday arrested notorious "Jan Militia" active member Bhima Punem from Usur in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.



A joint force, including CRFF and Chhattisgarh Police, arrested Punem at the outskirt of village Nadpalli area in Bijapur district, said the CRPF.

The 35-year-old Naxal was wanted in so many cases including the Dantewada jailbreak, said the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) responsible to provide internal security in Maoist-hit states.

"Punem is a notorious and active Jan Militia member of Usoor and Galgam area. Now he is under the custody of Usur police station for further joint interrogation," said a CRPF officer.

In this catch, the officer said, intelligence and planning of operations by the company commander of CRPF's 196 Battalion was instrumental. (ANI)

