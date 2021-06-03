Active terror operative neutralised in J-K in overnight operation

"Mohd Amin Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik, resident of Nagbal Machhma, Tral, an active terror operative got neutralised in an overnight operation on 2/3 June, 2021 jointly conducted by Awantipora Police, 180 Bn CRPF and 42 RR at Police Component complex Tral," said the police.According to an official statement issued by the Kashmir Police, the terror operative was arrested on May 30, 2021 along with incriminating materials including arms, ammunitions and explosives including unlicensed 12 bore gun, live rounds, explosives, iron/steel balls, 9 feature phones and other warlike stores used in fabrication of IEDs.A case FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at Tral Police Station Tral, said the police.As per the police, the terror operative was on police remand and on June 2, 2021, he was brought from Tral police station to the police component, Tral for further interrogation. During the interrogation the terror operative got hold of the service rifle (AK 47) of CT Amjad Khan and fired indiscriminately with intention to kill the police personnel, leaving him critically wounded, the police said.It further stated that the terror operative then took total control of the interrogation room and engaged the police personnel by firing intermittently from the snatched weapon.Sensing grave danger to the lives of Police personnel and that of the terror operative, his mother and Executive Magistrate were brought on the site and repeated efforts were made to persuade him to through away the weapon and surrender, the police stated.The police informed that the terror operative, however, displayed complete defiance to such persuasions and not only refused to surrender but also fired upon the police party engaged in persuasion, as a result of which, one of the police personnel was hit with a bullet on chest, but survived because of bulletproof jacket he was wearing.After failing to ensure his surrender, the terror operative was engaged in a gun fight following the rules and SoP of such engagement and was neutralised, it said.As per the police, the snatched weapon was recovered from the possession of the terror operative. In this regard, case FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered at Tral police station and investigation has been taken up.Dead body of slain terrorist was sent to Police Hospital Srinagar for medico-legal formalities, the police said.It's pertinent to mention that the slain terror operative was active terrorist of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen in the past and was arrested in 2003. Further, his brother Shabir Malik was also a terrorist of AGuH outfit who was eliminated at Brenpathri in 2019, it added. (ANI)