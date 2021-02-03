Activist Greta extends support to farmers

New York: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to the farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the controversial agricultural laws.

"We stand in solidarity with #farmersprotest in India", Thunberg tweeted late on Tuesday night.

The teen activist's tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article that highlighted the government's latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.