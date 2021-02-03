Activist Greta extends support to farmers

New York: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to the farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the controversial agricultural laws.
"We stand in solidarity with #farmersprotest in India", Thunberg tweeted late on Tuesday night.
The teen activist's tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article that highlighted the government's latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.
The tweet sent the singer trending on Twitter with thousands of responses including one from actor Kangana Ranaut, an ardent supporter of the ruling BJP who has made no bones about her strong dislike for the farmers' protest that has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.