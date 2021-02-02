Activists should also file PILs on tax evasion: Delhi HC CJ



"There are many public interest activists who file PILs. Every time they walk on the road, they point out that the government has done this or that. They do not see the issue of tax evasion while walking on the road," the Chief Justice said, while hearing a plea on garbage issue in Delhi.

He further said, "Activists of Delhi should also bring forth PILs on tax evasion. These citizens are not performing their duties. We have heard enough about your rights, where is the PIL to perform the duties by the citizens? You people are not able to see the violation of the performance of the duty by the public."