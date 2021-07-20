Actor, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account hacked

She said that the account was found hacked since Tuesday morning and the name on the account was changed to "briann". The actor also said that except for the photos and videos all her tweets were deleted.

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Noted actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has complained to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Sylendra Babu as her official Twitter account was hacked.

The actor also said that she was not able to access her account for the past three days and that tweets were also found missing.

Khushbu told media persons that after her Twitter handle was inaccessible she had filed an online complaint and had met the DGP at his office on Tuesday and filed a complaint.

The actor said that the DGP has promised to take action on her complaint and added that some miscreants were trying to tarnish her image in politics.

