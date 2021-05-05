Actor Dalip Tahil's son arrested in drugs case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv Tahil has been arrested by the Anti Narcotic Cell, Bandra Unit on Wednesday in connection with a drug case.



According to Mumbai Police, Dhruv Tahil has been in contact with an accused of drug peddling and purchased drugs from him.

The police recovered WhatsApp chat between Dhruv and the arrested accused Muzammil Abdul Rehman Shaikh. The chat reveals that has Dhruv demanded contraband several times and other drugs.

Police had arrested Muzammil Abdul Rehman Shaikh on April 20 under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985 and seized 35 gm Mephedrone (MD) from his possession.

The Anti Narcotic Cell said Dhruv has also transferred money from his bank account to Shaikh's bank account six times for purchasing drugs. Dhruv was in contact with the Shaikh since 2019.

Dhruv has been arrested in this case on Wednesday and further investigation is going on. (ANI)

