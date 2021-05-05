Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv nabbed in narcotics case

According to the ANC, Bandra Unit, the police had arrested drug peddler Muzammil A. R. Shaikh on April 20 and recovered 35 gms Mephedrone from him.

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested Dhruv Tahil, model and aspiring actor-son of Bollywood veteran Dalip Tahil, in connection with a drugs case, an official said here on Wednesday.

On extraction of his cell phone records and WhatsApp chats, the police found tht Dhruv had made demands for narcotics drugs several times from Shaikh.

Besides, Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh's account with the Bank of India through his Yes Bank account six times for purchasing drugs.

Police said Dhruv was in touch with Shaikh from March 2019 till now and after his involvement became clear, he was arrested.

Further investigations are underway in the drugs case lodged by the ANC Bandra Unit involving Shaikh.

