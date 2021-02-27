Actor Hrithik Roshan records statement in fake email case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday appeared before the Mumbai Police Crime Branch unit to record his statement in a case registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016 involving an exchange of emails between the two.



The Mumbai police summoned the actor on Friday, February 26, to record a statement related to the case.

In 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him and was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email id. Kangana had then claimed that the email id was provided to her by Roshan and they had been communicating through the same email id till 2014. The emails were allegedly exchanged between 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she had referred to him as a silly ex. Roshan had denied having any kind of relationship with Ranaut. The two actors had worked together in the films 'Kites' (2010) and 'Krrish 3' (2013).

Roshan had then claimed that Ranaut had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails. In 2016, the Cyber Cell had also taken Roshan's laptop and phone for investigation.

The 'Krrish' actor had accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails.

Following an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut's statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id. However, Ranaut has denied sending emails to Roshan.

In December 2020, the case, which was earlier with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police, was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on a request made by Roshan's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani. (ANI)

