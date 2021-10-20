Actor Jacqueline Fernandez confronted with conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, wife Leena Maria before ED officials

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a probe into a Rs 200 crore money-laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.



As per the sources, "She was confronted with conman Sukesh Chandrasekar who is currently on the remand of ED till October 24. Sukesh informed ED officials in front of Jacqueline that he has given a gift worth crores to the actor. Jacqueline was also confronted with Leena Maria Paul who is also on ED remand till October 24.

Jacqueline has joined the investigation on Wednesday after skipping 4 summons on September 25, October 15, 16, and 18.

Jacqueline on October 16 informed her fans that she is back on sets to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Ram Setu' in Ooty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a candid picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar. In the snap, the two could be seen gazing at the mountains of Ooty.

Sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #ramsetu."

Sources said Jacqueline appeared after a stern message was sent to her that ED has limited time and the remand of conman Sukesh and Leena was going to be over on 24 October. During the remand period, ED wanted to confront both the accused with Jacqueline to verify her earlier claim where she had denied any wrongdoing in this case.

Earlier in August, the federal agency has recorded the statement of Jacqueline in the money laundering case against fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor wife Leena Paul. She was questioned about the suspicious transaction between her and Sukesh Chandrasekar. She was asked to present proof supporting her claim.



ED last week questioned Nora Fatehi in New Delhi. She was quizzed for more than eight hours. Nora deposed before the investigators in response to the ED summons issued against her earlier asking her to join the probe on Thursday.

A day after ED questioned actor Nora Fatehi in connection with Rs 200-crore money laundering case, the spokesperson of the actor said that she has been the "victim around the case" and being a witness, co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. (ANI)

