  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 14th, 2021, 12:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Actor Nora Fatehi outside ED office in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.
They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features