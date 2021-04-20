Actor Pankaj Tripathi talks about the importance of 'Doodh Roti ki Shakti'

Amid the pandemic children's nutrition is a top priority. Parents try to feed children food with the goodness of wholesome ingredients. To study the attitude of mothers towards their kids' nutrition during the ongoing pandemic, the brand set up a nation-wide study among mothers of children aged between 4-12, in the latter half of 2020. Data revealed that 79 per cent of Indian moms feel the wholesomeness of traditional food like Parantha, Daliya and Doodh Roti is what they would most want included in their kids' diets.

But given the fact that children are picky eaters, this is an uphill task for parents. The nation-wide survey also revealed the contrasting attitude towards the taste of traditional food. While mothers love the taste of Doodh roti, children more often than not, didn't. As a response to these findings the brand today launched the new biscuit.

The biscuit has been designed as a great snack providing wholesome goodness without compromising on taste. Created with the goodness of milk, it has the added benefit of 100 per cent Atta for 'Doodh Roti ki Shakti'. One pack offers energy equal to the energy provided by a glass of milk plus one roti. The brand has roped in actor Pankaj Tripathi to promote the message and importance of how a biscuit can go a long way in nourishment.

At the launch, IANSlife caught up with actor Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Subramanyam, Vice-President Marketing, Britannia Industries, to get more details.

Q: The one take away you learnt through this past one year.

A: I have learnt that family, health and respecting the power of nature, is of utmost importance. We should understand the significance of the life we have and the relationships we have forged in our lives.



Q: You have picked some great shows to be a part of and you always play a strong character, how do you choose which projects to take up and which ones to leave?

A: I think from theatre to OTT to now collaborating with brands such as Britannia Milk Bikis which are so well known and iconic, across the world, it's been a very fulfilling journey to be a part of.



Q: OTT platforms have really revolutionised how we watch and perceive cinema, do you agree?



A: OTT platforms have a storytelling form of their own. They have the ability of making people like me reach multiple homes and that's what makes the content much more versatile. We have shows spanning science fiction, drama, futuristic films, period films and humour led among many others. And the audience it reaches is also more evolved in a sense. So, it has definitely caught the eye of many filmmakers and artists and is here to stay for sure.

Q: Do you feel in a post-pandemic world, Bollywood will face a lot of competition with OTT, now that people are hooked?

A: I don't think so, I feel the talent in these industries have their own space, own set of audiences, and their own specalities. Both industries have their own different experience to offer to their consumers.

Q; You have a strong connect with the audience, do you feel by featuring in this campaign you can get parents to understand the importance of how a biscuit can go a long way in nourishment and to change their perspective on what is healthy?

A: Milk Bikis and I go way back to when I was a child. It was a treat for us then and today, Britannia has made this a game changing launch with the 100 per cent Atta biscuit. We must acknowledge the significant nutritional needs children of today have and this launch comes as a great response to the national survey they have conducted. I've been closely associated with the brand and I enjoyed working on this campaign thoroughly.

Growing up, my family used to reside in a village in North Bihar and my uncle used to visit my family once in a month. The best part for us kids was the fact that with each visit he would never forget to carry a packet of Milk Bikis for my sister and me. It was such a treat for us in those days. My uncle would cycle his way from the nearby village and bring us the biscuits and we would enjoy them over days and days together. Hence when this campaign came up, I was extremely excited to be a part of it, more so because it also highlights the essence of Doodh Roti Ki Shakti which is one of the three most important traditional foods we see that mothers try to provide their children with, as part of the survey.

Q: The pandemic put a lot of focus on healthy lifestyle and immunity, do you feel by and large the population of India does not have access to or does not have knowledge about what nutritional diet consists of ?

A: I feel that health needs to be top priority for all of us today, keeping the pandemic environment in mind. And the results of the Milk Bikis Survey that Britannia has carried out with mothers across India also suggests that parents are extremely concerned about their children receiving the right kind of nutrients. With children becoming pickier about the kind of food they eat and the fact that they look for taste in every meal makes it more difficult for mothers to actually provide them with wholesome goodness that traditional foods like Doodh Roti, parantha etc. can provide.

For me a simple, homely and healthy meal works to keep my health in check, and I ensure that my family and kids also have well balanced meals along with taking out enough time to exercise. I have grown up eating Doodh and Roti as a child and also will add the new biscuit to my mid-day snack now!

Excerpts from the interview with Vinay Subramanyam, Vice-President Marketing, Britannia Industries

Q: The pandemic has shed light on how kids nutrition has become more important than ever and a matter of concern for parents. Your Comment.

Q: The new campaign touches the hinterland and the heart of Indians where atta is a staple and the milk (to those who have access to it) is extremely important. Do you agree and why?

A: Our nation-wide survey among mothers revealed the extraordinary importance of wholesome ingredients that mothers accorded for their children's diet. Traditional Indian foods were talked about as a veritable source of goodness and taste. However, the survey revealed a contrasting attitude towards the taste of traditional foods where kids don't prefer doodh roti. Therefore, we launched a new product that combines our traditional Indian food with a modern twist and bring it to them in a new contemporary format -- Milk Bikis 100 per cent Atta.

Q: Tell us a little about the benefit of the product and why it's better than the glucose variant out in the market

A: Britannia Milk Bikis Atta variant is enriched with the goodness of milk + roti. One the product has milk and two it has 100 per cent Atta. And each pack has the energy equal to 1 glass of milk + 1 roti.

Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas remarked, ''In a world of product parity, it's a rare opportunity these days when we get a clear and real product advantage over competition to harp about in communication. This was one such opportunity. This was a fun story to tell with a clear, tangible product advantage put forth in an entertaining way by the finest acting talent in the industry.''

