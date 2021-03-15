Actor-turned MLA Debashree Roy quits Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Bengali actor-turned Trinamool Congress leader Debashree Roy reportedly tendered her resignation from the party after being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Roy was a two-time legislator from South 24-Parganas' Raidighi assembly constituency in 2011 and 2016 respectively. But in 2021, she was denied an MLA ticket by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, sources said.