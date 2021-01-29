Actors, sportspersons, journalists find space in Kerala politics

Kerala's elections have usually been fought on tight ideological issues and the BJP which has been trying to get a foothold in the state has had to be satisfied with only one MLA even after it scripted success stories in West Bengal and Tripura, the other erstwhile communist bastions.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (IANS) The forthcoming Assembly elections in Kerala may well see a plethora of film stars, sportspersons and journalists bagging the tickets from the political parties.

However, of late the state has been witnessing film stars entering the electoral fray in the state. It was K.B. Ganesh Kumar, who won the Assembly elections for the first time after getting elected from Pathanapuram in 2001 as part of the Kerala Congress (B). He was a popular Malayalam movie actor but had an illustrious background as the son of the powerful Kerala Congress leader, R. Balakrishna Pillai who was one of the founders of the UDF along with K.Karunakaran, K.M. Mani and other leaders. More than Ganesh's popularity as a star it was his family background that helped him through in Pathanapuram. He ultimately went on to become the minister for transport in the A.K. Antony government.

Kerala's popular comedy actor, Innocent Vareed Thekkethala became Lok Sabha MP in the 2009 General Elections winning from the Chalakkudy seat defeating veteran Congress leader P.C. Chacko. This can be considered as the first victory of a movie star in electoral politics on his own merit in the state. Innocent was reelected in 2014 as well.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the state saw a surge of stars, another popular Malayalam comedian, Jagadeesh contested on a UDF ticket against Ganesh Kumar at Pathanapuram and lost by a huge margin. In the Kollam Assembly seat, another popular Malayalam actor, M.Mukesh contested on a CPM ticket and won.

Meanwhile, the BJP nominated Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi to the Rajya Sabha and the actor contested in the last General Elections from Thrissur seat giving both the UDF and LDF candidates a run for their money.

After these developments, the forthcoming election will have several movie stars, sports personalities and journalists contesting the polls.

Young Comedian Dharmajan Bolgatti has already openly stated that he is a Congressman and is interested in contesting from any constituency.

Dharmajan while speaking to IANS said, "I am a Congressman and am interested to contest. However, I have not approached the party but have attended a few programmes in the Balussery Assembly constituency. The SC reserved constituencies of Balussery, Kongad and Kunnathunadu may be the choices if the party selects me."

Another noted comedian of the Malayalam screen, Salimkumar is also likely to debut in the elections on a Congress ticket. Salim had also openly advocated his preferences for the Congress party.

The Congress is also contemplating to field former Indian football team captain, I.M. Vijayan from a constituency in Thrissur district. Vijayan is one of the most popular footballers of the state and has also acted in a few movies.

Not to be left behind, the CPM is also considering former Indian football team captain, U.Sharafali to contest from football crazy Malappuram district which is the bastion of the Muslim League.

Noted journalist Veena George was elected in the last Assembly elections on a CPM ticket but her former editor in Indiavision TV, M.V. Nikesh Kumar, son of former minister late M.V. Raghavan lost the 2016 polls from Azheekode in Kannur district. Nikesh, who is now the chief editor of Reporter TV is again likely to contest on a CPi(M) ticket.

The BJP-led NDA is likely to field Suresh Gopi from Thiruvananthapuram Central seat in a bid to wrest it from former minister V.S. Shivakurmar of the Congress, who has been retaining the seat for the past three terms. Similarly, the BJP is also contemplating to field popular television and movie actor Krishnakumar from one of the constituencies in the state capital.

The BJP had in the 2016 Assembly elections fielded Indian speedster S. Sreeshanth from Thiruvananthapuram Central seat only to lose to V.S. Shivakumar, former minister.

Several popular print and TV journalists may be fielded by all the three political fronts in the 2021 Assembly elections.

--IANS

aal/khz/dpb