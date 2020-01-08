Actress Deepika Padukone finds Support from Kanimozhi

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University has become a matter of massive political debate since she stood in solidarity with the protesting students against recent attack on varsity campus. While some leaders called her visit as promotional activity for her upcoming flick 'Chhapaak', others supported her for her stand on the issue of violence on JNU campus.

DMK MP Kanimozhi is the one who extended her support to the actress for standing by the students protesting against the attack by masked mob on Sunday inside the campus.

Speaking to the media during her JNU visit on Wednesday, the DMK leader said that she did not watch much of Hindi cinema but now will certainly watch 'Chhapaak'. Talking about a social media campaign to boycott Deepika Padukone's movie after she joined students at JNU during protest, Kanimizhi said, "I don't watch many Hindi movies but such campaigns are actually making people like me to go and watch her movies and support her."