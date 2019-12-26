Actress Yuvika Chaudhary turns fashion entrepreneur

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANSlife) Winter is the perfect time for experimenting with one's style, says "Om Shanti Om" actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, while offering some of her top fashion tips.

Chaudhary, who also appeared in Nach Baliye Season 9 with her husband Prince Narula, has these fashion hacks for the snowy season.

1. Layering is a part of winter style experimentation. Overcoats are into fashion, they can be carried with turtleneck or high-neck sweaters. Finish off the look by wearing a slim belt over that overcoat.

2. Simple accessories can glam up the overall look. A pair of simple stone earrings can do wonders. They are always in fashion despite any season. 3. Woollen scarves and cute, bright caps can make you a head-turner. Keep yourself warm while being fashionable. 4. Long woollen dresses with overcoats and a fanny pack on waist and ankle length boots can be a great choice while heading out. 5. A short skirt can be paired up with stockings and high length boots, and makes for a beautiful winter wear. Chaudhary has recently become the co-owner of upcoming and exciting women fusion fashion apparel brand Zomo. "Zomo is the right mix of Indian and Western fusion with overall vision of sustainable fashion which is affordable and has premium quality and productivity. We are going to launch a new and exciting line of clothing in 2020," she said. Zomo currently has three stores in Delhi-NCR, and plans to expand. sj/adr/rs