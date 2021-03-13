  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Adarsh Gourav: 'Feels strange to be nominated next to Anthony Hopkins' (IANS Interview)

Adarsh Gourav: 'Feels strange to be nominated next to Anthony Hopkins' (IANS Interview)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021, 11:15:35hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Samarth Goyal
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features