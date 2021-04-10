Adarsh Gourav on BAFTA: I have zero expectation



"As cliched as it might sound, nomination in BAFTA was way more than a big deal for me, so I have zero expectation, really. I have a whole career to go and bag more films, great performances, and nominations," Adarsh told IANS.

"If I don't get it, I have no reason to feel upset because I am one of the nominated actors, and the rest of them are legends! This is my first big film, first-ever nomination. That is why I am saying that I am extremely fortunate to be nominated in the first place.It will be foolish of me to feel upset. I think I am not very actively thinking about the result," he added.