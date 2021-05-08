Additional triage centre for Covid patients set up in Jammu

The first Covid-19 triage facility was established at the Chest Diseases Hospital in Jammu as the first contact point for screening of any Covid positive patient intending to get admitted to the designated Covid hospitals in the district.

Jammu, May 8 (IANS) An additional triage centre for Covid patients has been set up at the Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital for regulating the admission of Covid patients in Jammu district, officials said on Saturday.

"Now, in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and to ensure facilitation of such patients, an additional triage centre is hereby ordered to be established at the Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar (Old Block), Jammu, wherein Covid-19 patients shall be assessed by the designated teams of health professionals," an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer stated.

Accordingly, the two triage centers in Jammu shall form the first nodal point for Covid-19 patients intending to get admission to the dedicated Covid facilities.

As per the order, the additional triage facility established at the Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar shall work under the supervision of the medical superintendent of the hospital.

A team of health professionals shall also be nominated by the Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, at the said triage facility.

The medical superintendent shall dedicate a land-line as well as mobile number for facilitation of Covid-19 patients which shall be given wide publicity.

All the chief medical officers of the other nine districts shall also establish a similar mechanism of triage facility at their respective GMCs/district hospitals and make sure that there is no unnecessary referral to the Tertiary Care Hospitals.

