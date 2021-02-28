'Addressing sugarcane farmers' concern to help party'

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Western UP BJP leaders feel addressing the concerns of sugarcane farmers will help the party to win back their confidence as the anger of sugarcane farmers is resonating across the area along with the ongoing agitation against the three Central farm laws at Delhi borders.

A BJP leader said that a delegation of party leaders including Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, MPs Raj Kumar Chahar, Satypal Singh and Bhola Singh and others met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issues related to sugarcane farmers including the State Advised Price (SAP).

"The leaders met the Chief Minister and explained the issues affecting the farmers. At the same time, they also said that the SAP has not been increased for the past few years is a matter of serious concern," said a senior BJP leader.

"Farmers in Western UP, a Jat dominated area, are angry with the state government for not increasing the SAP for sugarcane for the past few years," said another BJP leader. On February 14, the Uttar Pradesh government had cleared a proposal to maintain the status quo on SAP for 2020-21.

"There is strong resentment among farmers over the government decision over SAP," BJP leaders feel.

As per the local reports received by the BJP leaders, farmers from a few districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat in the Western UP have been supporting the farmers agitation led by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Another senior BJP leader said that the Chief Minister assured the party leaders of addressing their concern.

"State Assembly polls are scheduled early next year and the Opposition has already been cashing the ongoing farmers agitation by politicising it. Sugarcane farmers from Western UP have also become a part of it which is not good for the electoral fortunes of the party," he said.

The BJP central leadership has asked its leaders to reach out to farmers in Jat dominated Western UP, Haryana, Rajasthan to dispel the misconception about the new farm laws.

