Adequate arrangements made for students, teachers stranded in Chittorgarh school: Rajasthan Min

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Rajasthan cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on Sunday said that adequate food and shelter arrangements have been made at a Chittorgarh school where 350 students and 50 teachers are stranded due to heavy rainfall.

"There are adequate arrangements for food and shelter of the students. We are waiting that once the water level recedes from the submerged bridge, we will start transporting the students. The students are also in touch with their parents through phones," Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the state, Meghwal said on being asked about the status of the stranded students and teachers.

The children have been stuck in the school as roads have been submerged due to the heavy discharge of water from the Rana Pratap Dam.The school principal informed ANI that locals have been providing food and water to the students and the school staff who have been stuck in the school since yesterday."The locals are providing us food and water from the past 24 hours. No help has come from the government authorities yet. They had not informed us about the opening of the gates of the dam in advance," Om Prakash Bhambhi, the Principal of Adarsh Vidhya Mandir, Chittorgarh.Meghwal also said that Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is constantly monitoring the rescue and relief efforts being carried out in flood-affected areas in the state."Since yesterday morning, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, myself, the senior officials and disaster management are constantly monitoring rescue and relief efforts and we are ensuring that no loss of life happens," he said.He continued, "Similar to Jhalawar, all the district collectors have been empowered to issue orders closure of schools and colleges depending on the situation."All schools in Jhalawar district were ordered to be closed for Monday in view of heavy rainfall.Also, flood relief columns of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army were also called upon by the state administration for rescue operation in the heavily flooded areas of Kota and Jhalawar districts.The situation in the state may take a turn for the worst as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted "thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall" in few places in East and West Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. (ANI)