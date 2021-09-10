Adhir Chowdhury writes to PM Modi, requests him not to shift NILD from Kolkata to Odisha

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding shifting of headquarters of National Institute for Locomotors Disability (NILD) from Kolkata to Nistar in Odisha.



He requested the Prime Minister to impress upon the concerned Ministry not to shift institute for the time being.

"I do like to flag your attention regarding the shifting of the headquarters of National Institute for Locomotors Disability (DIVYANGJAN) (NILD) from Bon-Hooghly, Kolkata to Nistar in Odisha. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, under the Union Government has decided to shift the Headquarters from Kolkata in West Bengal to Nistar in Odisha," read the letter.

The letter further read, "Thousands of physically challenged and other general critical orthopaedic patients of entire eastern India get benefitted by this institute, precisely because of its situational advantage, as Bengal is situated at the center of Eastern India, providing easy access to nearby states. It also provides a convenient gateway to even the states, thereby extending the opportunity to the people of all the North-Eastern states to avail the facility being provided by this institute."

The Congress leader, who is also the current president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, said that shifting of the headquarters of NILD from Kolkata will definitely affect the healthcare facilities being catered to by the institute and has become a matter of grave concern.

Further, the Congress leader requested the Prime Minister to impress upon the concerned Ministry not to shift the Institute for the time being so that the healthcare facilities being extended to the physically challenged are not affected. (ANI)

