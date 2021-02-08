Adhir demands JPC probe on tractor rally violence

Speaking on the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said that the onus of security was on the Union government.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to thoroughly probe the violence during the farmers' tractor rally, including hoisting of a religious flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

"You (government) decided to permit the farmers to carry out the tractor rally. You decided the route...then how did the miscreants reach Red Fort? The entire incident seems suspicious, it needs a thorough probe," Chowdhury said, amid noise from the treasury benches.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were engrossed in the discussion, Chowdhury said the violence seemed to be planned by those who appear to be close to the government.

"Amit Shahji is a tough minister but despite him being the Home Minister how did the miscreants dare to enter the secure Red Fort? It seems that the sequence of events which led to the violence was part of a conspiracy to malign the image of innocent and poor farmers who are agitating on borders of the national capital for two months," said the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

He also accused the ruling BJP of violating the code of Official Secrets Act over alleged leak of details of the Balakot air strike. "Four top officials of the government were privy to such confidential security information but a TV journalist got the secret news prior to the air strike. It's a serious breach...and we demand a probe," he said.

Underling the recent Twitter war following the controversial tweet of young environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Chowdhury said that there was no need for the government and its active supporters on social media to go after an 18-year-old girl who had only supported the farmers' agitation.

"The world has changed a lot and these days people do give opinions on events happening around the globe. Greta only supports the farmers' cause," he said, adding, "when our Prime Minister goes to America and says that 'Abki baar Trump sarkar' then nobody objects. So why are we worried about a child's tweet in support of the farmers?"

