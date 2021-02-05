Adhir hits out at Centre over celebrity tweets on farmers' protest

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) The leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday asked the BJP-led government at the Centre as to why it is getting so much rattled with the Tweets of international celebrities supporting the farmers' agitation in India.

"Some of our nationalists pleaded in America that "Aab ki bar, Trump ki sarkar", what did it mean? When we protested in chorus against the brutality on George Floyd, nobody had questioned us. But when Rihanna and Greta Thunberg sought to express solidarity with the farmers of our country, why are we getting so much rattled," Chowdhury asked.