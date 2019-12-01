Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury must apologise for 'migrant' remark: Nalin Kohli

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Sunday said that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury must apologise for his 'migrant' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"What kind of language is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury using against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah? He is a senior leader of the Congress party... He must apologise for this," Kohli told ANI.



The BJP leader said that this kind of language displays the mindset of the Congress party.

"This institution (government) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become that of a Pradhan Sevak. A government with an agenda of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'," he said.

Kohli said that BJP is not about any privileged family.

Earlier today, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister were migrants.

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi. India is for everyone -- for Hindus, for Muslims and for everyone else. They are creating the fear that they will throw out Muslims," Choudhury said. (ANI)

