Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury buried Congress in grave with his remarks on J-K: Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday slammed leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying that he has buried his party in the grave by his remarks in Parliament.

"By saying what he said in Parliament, he buried his party in the grave. Whenever there are elections in the country, he will be quoted. What do I say on his knowledge," the Governor said while talking to ANI.During a debate in Lok Sabha on a resolution to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he asked as to how Kashmir issue was an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."The Governor's reply came into a question on remarks made by Adhir that Satya Pal Malik's statements are like those given by the BJP leaders and he should be made the leader of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir."I am doing my work with utmost devotion. I don't care about these remarks," Malik said.The Governor vowed to protect the "culture, dignity, identity, jobs and land of Kashmiri people."Earlier when such things happened, even during the tenure of Ghulam Nabi Azad several people were killed in the first week itself. Our emphasis is that no Kashmiri should lose his life. We are not in a hurry. The lives of Kashmiris are very precious for us," he said.Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making an "unending business" out of his invitation, the Governor said, "When he said that people are dying there (in Kashmir), then I had told him to come here and see for himself. For five days, he did not reply to it. After that, he said -- I will go with people, will meet the prisoners, detainees. Then I said that your visit with conditions is not acceptable to me and I am withdrawing it.""After this I said, I will leave it to the administration that if you want to come and the administration thinks it is correct, it will allow you, otherwise not," he added.Asserting that the issue is about national interest, the Governor said, "Now that he planned to come, the administration said it in advance that your coming here will not be conducive to peace at a time when normalcy is being restored, and we are dealing with threats from Pakistan. So, your visit at this stage will not be appropriate."The Governor said J-K administration warned Rahul Gandhi that Pakistan will misuse your statements."And that is what exactly happened. Whatever they said after coming back, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned it in his tweet," he said.Asked to comment on Javed Miandad, Mali said, "We don't care about that. We have abrogated article 370, and you will see in the coming days, we will work so much for the people of Kashmir, and create such circumstances, that people of PoK will start saying- see, that (Jammu&Kashmir) is the ideal place to live." (ANI)