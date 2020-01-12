Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes a jibe at new Army chief

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday took a jibe at new army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement about the Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Congress leader advised him to "talk less and work more".

"@ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, andA@PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More," Chowdhury tweeted.

General Naravane in his recent interview had indicated that the Indian Army is ready to integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India, if Parliament orders so. Chowdhury had sparked a controversy when he told Parliament that it could not abrogate Article 370 related to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir because the matter was pending in the United Nations. Now this tweet of his seems to be giving an opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party to question Congress' stand over PoK.