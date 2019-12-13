Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Speaker to ensure opposition isn't 'deprived of articulating their voice' inside House

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to ensure the opposition parties are never deprived of articulating their voice inside Parliament.

In a letter to Birla, Chowdhury writes: "Sir, you are our custodian. That is why I got prompted to express our grievances before you so that we would not be ever deprived of articulating our voice inside Parliament."



He said that it is regrettable that his party while being in the opposition was not given a chance to defend itself in the House.

"We believe the House belongs to the opposition too, but today the voice of the opposition has been throttled by the ruling party, which has been witnessed by your good self also," he added.

The Congress leader said that his party has always tried to cooperate with the Chair so as to turn the business of Parliament into a productive one. (ANI)

