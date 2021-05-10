Adhir writes to Prez, seeks Parliament session to discuss Covid

In his letter, Chowdhury said it is important to "convene" a Parliament session in order to find a way to ease the lives of people suffering from the novel coronavirus.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Describing the Covid situation in the country as grave, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to President Ram Nath Kovind for convening an urgent session of Parliament to discuss it.

Describing the pandemic situation in the country as "grave", the Congress leader said there is a need to find a national solution to handle the issue.

In his letter, he wrote, "In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscience to convene a special (COVID crisis) session of Parliament because India consists of a number of constituencies and each member of Parliament representing his/her constituency from the respective state has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease the lives of suffering people."

Chowdhury's letter comes on the day Congress convened the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, the highest decision making body of the party and discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, besides the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

--IANS

aks/miz/ash