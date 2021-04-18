Aditi Rao Hydari 'Stand's Up'



Via a social media post on her official Instagram page, the fashion glossy favourite, asked her followers to take the training and StandUp Against Street Harassment. In her video Aditi shares, ''StandUp is a program that is designed towards creating awareness and imparting training to combat street harassment. Sadly, street harassment is something that we all have been through, whether as bystanders or as victims and I know that it makes me very angry, it makes me feel very helpless and I am sure it does that to you as well. So, recently I went through this training program and I was lucky to have this opportunity. It is called the Stand-Up 5 D's training created by L'Oreal Paris in partnership with Hollaback! internationally and Breakthrough in India. It has really opened my eyes and showed me how easy it is and how we have such effective tools so readily available to us -- which is basically our own mind -- our presence of mind. So that we can effectively and confidently combat street harassment. I would really recommend that each one of us goes through this training program. It is simple, effective, it builds so much confidence and it gives us an amazing solution to help someone and to help ourselves. So spread the word, tell your friends, tell everyone. Because I think this one is an essential. Let us help combat street harassment effectively.''