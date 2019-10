Aditi Singh features on Congress' star campaigners list

Congress leaders refused to comment on the issue but sources said that the list was prepared before Aditi Singh attended the special assembly session on October 2 that lasted for 36 hours.

"The list was released and apparently no one bothered to check it," said a Congress leader.

Aditi Singh, who was served a show cause by the Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday, had said on Saturday that she had not yet received any such notice.

The deadline for her reply expired on Sunday.

Congress legislators had met party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Saturday and apprised them of the situation.