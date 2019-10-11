Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of Bulanshahr bus accident victims

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed grief over the tragic death of seven people in a road accident in Bulandshahr and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.



"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the death of seven people in a road accident in Bulandshahr. He has announced a monetary help of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased," a letter by the public relations department of the Uttar Pradesh government read.

Four women and three children died in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district after a bus ran over them early this morning.

The victims, who were reportedly on a pilgrimage, were sleeping on the pavement when the private bus crushed them. The incident took place near Gangaghat in Bulandshar's Narora.

The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to ensure strict action against those who are guilty.

"The Chief Minister has directed officials to take strict action against the officials who are found guilty," the letter added. (ANI)

