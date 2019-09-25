Adityanath announces Rs 6,000 per year for divorced women

The divorced women will also be provided free legal aid.

Adityanath, on Wednesday, interacted with the victims of triple talaq under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and said such women should be given rights over Waqf properties. He also called for several welfare measures that should be undertaken for their rehabilitation.

Around 300 women from across the state attended the event.

The Chief Minister said: "Educated women should be absorbed in government jobs as per their qualifications while arrangements should also be made for providing them shelter and education under various schemes. These women should be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Chief Minister Arogya Scheme."