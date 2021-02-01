Adityanath hails Budget 2021 as farmers friendly; says will boost economy, empower citizens

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Welcoming the Union Budget 2021-22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that it will work to speed up the economy and empower every citizen of the country financially.



"The present general budget is in accordance with the intention of public welfare and self-reliant India. The budget has taken care of every class including farmers, middle class, poor and women. It will work to speed up the economy and empower every citizen of the country financially," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the ninth budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Sitharaman said the budget was prepared in circumstances like never before, adding that the government was fully prepared to facilitate a reset of the economy.

Adityanath said that at a time when big economies of the world are in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this budget was practical and development-oriented.

He also hailed the decision of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, states in the general budget.

In Part A of the budget, the Finance Minister laid out a vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to strengthen the vision of Nation First, doubling farmers' income, strong infrastructure, women's empowerment, healthy India, good governance, education for all and inclusive development.

The annual spending plan hinges on six pillars -- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and research and development, minimum government, and maximum governance.

The budget for health and well being would be around Rs 2 lakh crore.

"Investment in health infra in Budget 2021 has increased substantially. Three areas - preventive health, curative health, and well-being to be strengthened," said Sitharaman. (ANI)

