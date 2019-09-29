Adityanath inaugurates mobile hospital near Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Shri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir (mobile hospital) in the city which will be run by Nayati Health Care.

Extending his wishes to the people on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratra, the CM said that the Arogya Mandir will provide immediate healthcare facilities and emergency services to the devotees coming to the temple and also the locals here. The initiative of the temple trust is praiseworthy, he said.

A 25-member team of doctors, nurses, technicians, paramedical staff will be present in this Arogya Mandir located at gate number 4 of Kashi Vishwanath Temple.In the Arogya Mandir, there is also a defibrillator and ECG for any emergency and lab facility for medical tests such as SGOT, SGPT, creatinine, cholesterol triglycerides, malaria, dengue, typhoid etc. Apart from this, free medicines will also be provided according to the prescription of the doctor. After stabilizing serious patients, they will be shifted to the district hospital or BHU.Yogi Adityanath further said that the world's oldest city Kashi is identified with Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple."It is also the 'karmabhumi' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Inaugurating the Arogya Mandir on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri is a noble initiative," said Adityanath.During the inauguration programme, the Chief Minister also dedicated to the devotees the incense sticks made up of flowers offered to the deities.He said that earlier, flowers offered to the deities could not be put to any good use, but now ITC company has used 'nirmalya' (flowers and garlands offered to deities at Kashi Vishwanath Temple) to manufacture incense sticks. In future, the nirmalya will be used to manufacture dhoop and perfume. He said that this initiative is inspiring women of Chandauli to become self-dependent. (ANI)