Adityanath invites S Korea to invest in defence, aerospace sectors in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met a South Korean delegation here in Lok Bhavan and invited the country to invest in defence and aerospace sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

"Many Korean companies are already here and we will be happy if they invest in defence sector too," said the Chief Minister.



Adityanath said the state government has acquired land for a defence corridor, and it is developing an industrial corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway. Giving further information on the efforts of the government to attract investment, he said: "The government is acquiring land in Lucknow and Kanpur for industrial development. In Aligarh, the government has marked 50 acres of land."



He asserted that big companies like Samsung are here due to the efforts made by the state government.

"Samsung's largest factory in the world is in UP. The Korean companies are investing in UP as they feel safe here," he said.

The Chief Minister said the cultural relations between the two countries have become strong, and this will boost the relationship in the economic field as well. (ANI)

