Adityanath meets flood victims, distributes relief material in UP's Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met the flood-affected people and distributed the relief material in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.



Adityanath interacted with flood-affected people and assured all possible help from the government. He can also be seen distributing flood materials to the people affected by the flood that hit several districts of the state.

Earlier on Friday also, he conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Bahraich district and distributed the relief material to the affected families.

"Over 2,500 people from four villages have been affected due to flood. Orders have been issued to distribute the relief material to the flood-affected people, and the work is going at a fast pace," said Adityanath.

"Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), PSUs have been present at the spot to assist people and provide facilities including drinking water," he added

As many as 619 villages across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, said the state government on Sunday.

According to official data, six rivers, including Ghaghara, Rapti, Budhi Rapti, Kanhar, Rohini and Kuwano rivers are flowing above the danger level.

The 18 districts affected by floods are--Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda. (ANI)

