Adityanath slams previous governments over corruption

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) Hitting out at the previous governments in the state over corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) selection process was marred by irregularities and corrupt practices during previous regimes.

Distributing certificates to the newly-appointed Assistant Engineers (Civil/Mechanical), Adityanath said, "The examination started during 2011-13. Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) was supposed to take the examination process forward. However, the process was halted due to the "unfair and corrupt practices" during previous governments' rule."

He alleged that the "selection process lacked transparency under their rule". "When we formed the government in 2017, we brought transparency in the selection process. The positive results are evident now," Adityanath said. The Chief Minister encouraged the new appointees. "Now that you have the degrees, you can bring happiness to the lives of the state's 23 crore population, especially farmers. Today, 544 assistant engineers have become a part of the state government," he said. He urged the government officers to ensure transparency while performing their duties. "There are two important things that need to be done. First, putting checking the loss of public money during floods. Second, time-bound implementation of irrigation schemes. The farmers will be directly benefitted," Adityanath added. "Bansagar project was delayed for 41 years. The Planning Commission approved it in 1973-74. In 1978, the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai started it. However, it could not be completed in 41 years as the farmers were not on the previous governments' agenda," the CM said.