Adityanath summons Swati Singh after purported audio threatening cop goes viral

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday summoned state minister Swati Singh after a purported audio clip of Swati Singh threatening a police officer in Lucknow went viral.



The Chief Minister has also asked for a report from the Director-General of Police in 24 hours.

This comes a day after a purported audio conversation between Swati and Circle Officer Beenu Singh went viral on social media.

In the said audio, the UP Minister was heard expressing displeasure over registering of an FIR against Ansal Group alleging that fake cases were being filed against the company. However, police are yet to verify the authenticity of audio.

On 29 September, Vice Chairman of real estate group Ansal APIs vice-chairman Pranav Ansal was detained from the Delhi Airport in connection with criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery.

Pranav was en route to London when he was detained by Immigration Department officials at the airport. (ANI)

